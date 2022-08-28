Trivino (2-8) took the loss during Saturday's 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Athletics, allowing an unearned run on one walk while recording one strikeout in one inning.

Trivino entered with two on and one out in the 10th inning and was able to escape the jam by striking out Shea Langeliers but didn't have as much luck when a DJ LeMahieu error on a potential inning-ending double play let the winning run score in the 11th. The 30-year-old has been lights out since joining New York at the beginning of August, permitting a single run in 10 innings across 12 appearances, and has taken on a larger role of late as manager Aaron Boone attempts to get the team back on track.