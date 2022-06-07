Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre transferred Bowman from the 60-day injured list to the full-season IL on Tuesday, Matt Kardos of PinstripedProspects.com reports.

Bowman underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2020, but after sitting out the entire 2021 campaign, he was expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training. The veteran right-hander never progressed as well as the Yankees had hoped, however, and he'll end up missing his second season in a row as a result. Now 31 years old and having not pitched in the majors -- or at any level -- since 2019, Bowman's playing career could be in question.