Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Andujar (shoulder) has been throwing and taking ground balls while training in the Dominican Republic during the offseason, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Boone reiterated that the Yankees expect Andujar to be fully healthy for spring training after the 24-year-old appeared in just 12 games in the majors in 2019 before undergoing season-ending right shoulder surgery in late May. While Andujar's name has popped up frequently in trade rumors during the winter, the Yankees may be reticent to move him while his value has been suppressed by the injury. Assuming he's ready to go for the spring, Andujar will compete for a full-time role at either third base or designated hitter.