Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to Baltimore.
The Yankees struggled to produce offense against a trio of Orioles pitchers, finishing with just one run and four hits. Cabrera produced two of the knocks and accounted for the team's lone run with his solo homer to right field in the fifth inning. The rookie has hit five homers for the Yankees this season, all of which have come in his past 16 games. He's slashing .316/.409/.667 with 12 RBI, 15 runs and three stolen bases over that stretch.
