Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles.

His two-run double in the sixth inning gave the Yankees their only lead of the game, and Cabrera chipped in an RBI single in the eighth as well. The 24-year-old is having a strong start to the season, batting .368 (7-for-19) through six games, but Friday's RBI and steal were his first of the year.