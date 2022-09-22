Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 14-2 win over the Pirates.

The rookie got the Yankees on the board in a big way Wednesday, crushing a grand slam to right field to put his team up 4-0 in the first inning. Cabrera also provided insurance for New York with an RBI double in the eighth inning to put the Yankees up 8-2. He now has three multi-hit efforts in his last five games and is slashing .231/.294/.389 through 115 plate appearances this season.