Cabrera will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Since his call-up Wednesday from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Cabrera has now started in five straight games at three different positions (shortstop, third base and right field). Cabrera's versatility will help his case for earning playing time, but he'll still need to show some improvement at the plate to ensure he sticks as a regular in the lineup. Through his first four starts, Cabrera has gone 3-for-15 with six strikeouts.