Cabrera will get the day off Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Cabrera made 13 consecutive starts after getting the call from Triple-A, but will miss his second straight start Friday to rest up. Aaron Judge will slide over to right field for Cabrera and Aaron Hicks will play in center.
