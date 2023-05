Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Cabrera will give way in left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who will be manning a corner spot for the first time in the majors after playing each of his other 103 innings in the outfield this season in center. Though Cabrera still looks like the Yankees' preferred option in left for now, he's likely lost some job security after falling into a 3-for-28 slump at the dish over his last nine games.