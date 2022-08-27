Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Cabrera has feasted on Oakland pitching, going 6-for-10 in his last two games. He hit his first major-league triple Friday, doing so in his ninth game for the Yankees. The 23-year-old prospect had eight triples across parts of six minor-league seasons in his career. He has both modest power and speed, though it's his defensive versatility that will help him stick around in the majors. He's batting .286 with three extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs scored through 37 plate appearances.