Cabrera homered in his only at-bat during a 6-3 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Cabrera was called up prior to the contest following a brief stay with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He came up as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and put the icing on the cake of a Yankees win with a 404-foot solo blast. Cabrera had been in a 4-for-36 slide prior to being demoted Thursday, so this was a much-needed big hit. He could see some opportunities in center field with Harrison Bader (hamstring) and Greg Allen (hip) both on the IL, though Isiah Kiner-Falefa got the start there Saturday.