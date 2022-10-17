Cabrera will likely start at shortstop for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Monday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera drew the start at shortstop for Sunday's Game 4 win over Cleveland and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. In spite of his struggles at the plate, manager Aaron Boone said after the game that the 23-year-old will likely be in the lineup for a second consecutive matchup as the Yankees attempt to advance to the ALCS.