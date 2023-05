Cabrera is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Cabrera was playing on a near-everyday basis in the corner outfield for the first month of the season, but he appears to have transitioned into more of a utility role with Jake Bauers beginning to gain more traction in the lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 24-year-old will be on the bench Wednesday for the third time in the past four games.