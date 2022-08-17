The Yankees recalled Cabrera from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. He'll make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Rays, starting at third base and batting sixth, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Though Cabrera will crack the lineup Wednesday, he picked up starts at three infield spots and the two corner-outfield spots during his time at Triple-A this season and will likely wind up serving as a utility player during his first stint in the big leagues. DJ LeMahieu (toe) is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday, but he said he won't require a trip to the injured list and plans to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale, which would close one potential avenue for Cabrera to play regularly. The 23-year-old earned the call to the majors after slashing .261/.340/.494 with eight home runs and 10 stolen bases across 205 plate appearances at Triple-A.