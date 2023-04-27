Cabrera is not in the lineup Thursday night against the Rangers.
Aaron Hicks is in left field and batting ninth. Cabrera scored two runs Wednesday in the Yankees' win over the Twins, but he is slashing just .216/.244/.297 through 78 total plate appearances this year.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Hits first homer of season•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sits in favor of Cordero•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Big day against O's•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Sits Monday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Starting in left field for opener•