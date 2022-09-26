Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a stolen base in a 2-0 win against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Cabrera did all his damage in the fourth, lacing a leadoff double, stealing third and scoring to plate New York's first run. Cabrera has upped his performance over the last week and a half, batting 11-for-34 with three homers, three doubles and both stolen bases.
