The Yankees will option Cabrera to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the weekend series against the Dodgers, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

As the Yankees prepare to reinstate Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), Josh Donaldson (hamstring) and Tommy Kahnle (biceps) from the injured list, Cabrera will reportedly be one of the players headed to Triple-A as a result. Cabrera had been an everyday starter for the Yankees before a lengthy slump at the plate demoted him to a utility role. He will likely have to rediscover his swing in the minors before the Yankees allow him back on the major-league roster.