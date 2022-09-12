Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 10-4 win against Tampa Bay.
Cabrera enjoyed a memorable moment in the second inning when he belted a 408-foot, two-run shot to right field for his first major-league homer. The rookie has hit safely in four of his past five games following a brutal 1-for-24 stretch at the plate. Cabrera also has five RBI and three runs over his past five contests.
More News
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets Friday off•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Hits first triple•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Notches first three-hit game•
-
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Gets fifth straight start•