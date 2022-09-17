Cabrera went 2-for-2 with a double, three walks and a run in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Cabrera not only reached base in all five of his plate appearances, he also showed off his defensive versatility, switching between right field, first base and left field during the contest. The rookie pushed his season average over the Mendoza line with the big performance, and he's now slashing .215/.275/.312. Cabrera has reached base in each of his past five contests and is slashing .333/.455/.556 with a homer, four RBI, three runs and a stolen base over that span.