Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Rays.

Cabrera's sacrifice fly in the fifth inning gave the Yankees a comfortable 6-0 lead, though Tampa Bay erased all of it by the end of the sixth. This was Cabrera's most promising performance at the plate in some time -- prior to Sunday, he hadn't logged a multi-hit effort in over three weeks. He's a perfect 5-for-5 on theft attempts this season but has otherwise struggled, slashing .202/.236/.283 with one homer, eight RBI, nine runs and a 5:20 BB:K over 107 plate appearances.