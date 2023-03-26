Cabrera was informed by the Yankees on Sunday that he's made the Opening Day roster, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

The 24-year-old had a .741 OPS in his first taste of the big leagues last season, and it's not a surprise he earned a roster spot after he posted a .333/.382/.608 slash line during spring training. Cabrera is poised to fill a super-utility role, though he could see more run in the outfield early on since Harrison Bader (oblique) is set to begin the season on the injured list.