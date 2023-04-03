Cabrera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Cabrera will cede duties in left field to Aaron Hicks after making each of the first three starts at the position while going 3-for-12 with six strikeouts. Though Hicks remains the more battle-tested veteran, his offensive production has fallen off a cliff since the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, and his exorbitant contract may be the only thing keeping him on the roster at this point. With that in mind, Cabrera should have a decent amount of leash as a near-everyday player, at least until the Yankees get outfielder Harrison Bader (oblique) back from the injured list.