Cabrera is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Cabrera is just 3-for-29 at the dish over his last eight contests, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Aaron Hicks will start in left field Tuesday in place of Cabrera.
