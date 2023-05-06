Cabrera will be on the bench Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Cabrera has had a fairly steady role this season, starting 26 of the Yankees' first 34 games while appearing at five different positions. That could be changing, however, as he's hit just .188/.218/.260 with one homer and now finds himself sitting for the second time in three games. Aaron Hicks and Jake Bauers will handle the outfield corners.

