Cabrera is starting in left field and batting seventh for the Yankees in Thursday's opener versus the Giants.
The Yanks are going with Aaron Judge in center field, Giancarlo Stanton in right field and Gleyber Torres in the designated hitter spot. That means Aaron Hicks is on the bench for the opener. Gerrit Cole is on the mound for the Bronx Bombers.
