Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Blue Jays.
The rookie has three steals since his promotion in mid-August, but all three have come in his last 11 games, a stretch during which Cabrera's slashing .316/.422/.658 with four doubles, three homers, nine RBI and 11 runs. The 23-year-old's surprising production down the stretch has locked him into a starting role as the Yankees prepare to clinch the AL East title and get ready for the playoffs.
