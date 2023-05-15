Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's loss against Tampa Bay.

Cabrera got the Yankees on the board with a two-run shot off Zach Eflin in the third inning, his third homer of the year and second in six games. Cabrera has been swinging the bat well, going 5-for-9 in his last three games. He's slashing .220/.260/.339 with 15 RBI, 13 runs scored and five stolen bases through 128 plate appearances. Cabrera has played a fairly regular role in New York while Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) has been out.