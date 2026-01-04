DeJong signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

DeJong latches on with New York for his age-32 season after spending the 2025 campaign with the Nationals. The veteran infielder played in just 57 games due to a nose and eye injury that stemmed from being hit in the face by a pitch. He finished the year with six home runs, 23 RBI, 18 runs scored and four stolen bases across 208 plate appearances. He slashed .228/.269/.373. The Yankees already have ample infield depth, leaving DeJong with a difficult path to big-league playing time.