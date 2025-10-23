76ers' Andre Drummond: Barely touches floor in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Drummond racked up one rebound across three minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 win over the Celtics.
Drummond managed just three minutes in the win, despite the fact that Joel Embiid was on a strict minutes restriction. Adem Bona logged 15 minutes as the primary backup, and although his production left a lot to be desired, it would appear as though Drummond is third in the current pecking order, making him a non-factor in just about all fantasy formats.
