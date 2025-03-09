Drummond (illness) is available and starting for the 76ers against the Jazz on Sunday, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Drummond popped up on the injury report due to an illness, but it doesn't appear severe enough for him to miss Sunday's game. Drummond has started in the 76ers' last five games and has averaged 11.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 24.6 minutes per game over that span.