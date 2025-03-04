Drummond had 25 points (11-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Drummond delivered a dominant performance Monday, leading the Sixers in points and rebounds, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran center recorded a season-high 18 rebounds en route to his second consecutive doubled-double, marking his fifth outing with double-digit points and boards through 36 regular-season appearances. The 31-year-old has started in each of the Sixers' last three outings due to Joel Embiid (knee) being sidelined for the remainder of the season, and Drummond will likely continue to receive increased playing time for Philadelphia moving forward.