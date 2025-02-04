Drummond (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Drummond has been rehabbing from a left toe injury since late December, which has caused him to miss 17 of the 76ers' last 21 games and will force him to be sidelined for a seventh straight contest Tuesday. It's unclear whether Drummond has progressed enough in his recovery to where he'll be able to take the court for the second leg of the 76ers' back-to-back set against the Heat on Wednesday. The good news for Philadelphia is that Joel Embiid (knee) is available for Tuesday's game, and with Drummond sidelined and Guerschon Yabusele starting for the injured Paul George (finger), Adem Bona should see meaningful minutes off the bench at center.