76ers' Dominick Barlow: Cleared to play Friday
Barlow (back) is available for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Barlow will play through a back contusion suffered Wednesday and be available for Friday's rematch with the Cavaliers. The big man has started all eight January games, averaging 7.1 points and 4.3 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per contest.