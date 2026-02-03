Barlow registered 26 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-113 win over the Clippers.

Barlow was one of three starters to reach the 20-point threshold and combined with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for 79 total points. This marks Barlow's first double-double since Nov. 28 and his second of the season through 39 games. He also set a new season high in rebounds, beating his previous best of 14 boards Dec. 4 against Golden State.