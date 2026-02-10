default-cbs-image
Barlow (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Barlow was a late addition to the injury report prior to Monday night's game against Portland, and he was ultimately downgraded to out. He's in jeopardy of missing a second straight game due to illness after being added to the injury report as questionable for Wednesday's clash.

