76ers' Dominick Barlow: Won't require MRI
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Philadelphia head coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Barlow (back) is feeling better following his early exit in Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Cavaliers and won't require further imaging, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Barlow played just eight minutes Wednesday before leaving the game when he fell hard to the court on a drive to the basket. He was diagnosed with a back contusion, and the fact that Barlow won't be sent in for an MRI suggests that he'll have a chance at being available for Friday's rematch with the Cavaliers. If Barlow ends up that contest, however, the 76ers could have some extra playing time available for the likes of Kelly Oubre, Jabari Walker and Trendon Watford.
