76ers' Isaac Johnson: Scores 20 points off bench Thursday

Johnson finished with 20 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in Thursday's 101-93 Summer League win over Detroit.

Despite coming off the bench, Johnson finished second on the team in scoring behind Dante Maddox. He was efficient from deep, shooting 4-for-6 while going without a turnover to help lead the 76ers to a win to begin Summer League. Johnson made stops at Oregon and Utah State before ending his collegiate career at Hawaii in 2025-26. In 33 games with the Rainbow Warriors, including the NCAA Tournament, the 25-year-old averaged 14.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals over 21.2 minutes. Although Johnson still has a long way to go, he could earn a spot on a G League roster if he continues playing well throughout the remainder of Summer League.