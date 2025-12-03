Walker logged 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 win over the Wizards.

Walker recorded his first double-double of the season, taking advantage of some extra playing time down the stretch. The 24 minutes represented a season high, being just the third time he has exceeded 20 minutes thus far. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no reason to make him a priority pickup outside deeper formats.