Nelson tallied 10 points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Nelson finally hit the double-digit scoring mark after failing to do so in the 76ers' first two preseason contests of the 2026-27 campaign. However, the 25-year-old hasn't been efficient, shooting a combined 0-for-4 from deep in three preseason appearances. Nelson has been active defensively, though he has more work to do if he hopes to earn a two-way contract heading into the regular season.