McCain is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

McCain will move back to a bench role with the return of Paul George to the starting unit. The rookie out of Duke is averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers made when coming off the bench this season.

