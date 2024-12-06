McCain is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.
McCain will move back to a bench role with the return of Paul George to the starting unit. The rookie out of Duke is averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 three-pointers made when coming off the bench this season.
