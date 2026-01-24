Philadelphia recalled McCain from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.

McCain is back with the parent team despite having been assigned earlier on Friday. However, the young guard hasn't played a big role in Philadelphia's rotation over the last month and is likely to be on the bench for the next few matchups. He has made only one NBA start over the 2025-26 season and is averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 steals per contest.