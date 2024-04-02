Embiid (knee) is now listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Embiid's potential availability for Tuesday has been revived after he was initially ruled out for the contest. If he takes the court against the Thunder, coach Nick Nurse expects the big man's workload to be strictly monitored, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com. Regardless of Embiid's ultimate status for Tuesday, it appears that a return is on the imminent horizon.