Embiid (ankle) finished with 31 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 110-97 win over Chicago.

After missing the last four games with a sprained right ankle, Embiid was as dominant as ever in his return to action Tuesday, securing his second double-double of the season and the seventh of his career despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the 76ers cruised to an easy win. The reigning NBA MVP is making a compelling case for the hardware once again in 2023-24; he extended his franchise record Tuesday with his 14th game in a row with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds.