Embiid (knee/adductor) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Embiid missed the front end of this back-to-back set against Toronto and was previously listed as questionable for Monday's matchup due to left knee injury management and adductor soreness. However, the star big man will shed that tag and suit up Monday. Over five appearances so far this month, Embiid has averaged 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per contest.