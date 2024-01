Embiid (knee) will be a game-time call against the Rockets on Monday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid will warm up before a decision is made on his status. If he does get the green light to play, Nurse said the center won't face any restrictions. However, if Embiid does play Monday, the 76ers will see how his knee responds before making a decision on his status against the Nuggets on Tuesday.