Embiid won't play in Monday's preseason contest against the Nets due to an illness, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid was initially expected to make his preseason debut versus Brooklyn, but he was surprisingly ruled out Monday morning. It was speculated that he was still just resting, but prior to tipoff, coach Nick Nurse revealed the reigning MVP is dealing with an illness. Embiid's status for Friday's preseason finale against the Hawks remains unclear, but James Harden is trending toward suiting up for that contest after sitting out all of Philadelphia's preseason contests thus far.