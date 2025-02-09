Embiid had 27 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Sunday's 135-127 loss to the Bucks.

Embiid posted his sixth outing with a double-double or better through just 16 regular-season appearances. The Sixers have been managing the superstar big man's playing time throughout the season due to concerns with his left knee, and Embiid said Sunday that he believes "It will likely take another surgery and a long recovery period" to get his knee on the right track, per Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com. The club will likely continue to limit the 30-year-old on back-to-back sets at the very least, and his status will be something to monitor closely moving forward.