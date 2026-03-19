76ers' Joel Embiid: Doubtful for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (oblique) is doubtful for Thursday's game in Sacramento.
While Embiid is unlikely to play, this is the first time he's been hit with the doubtful tag since going down with the oblique injury, which indicates progress. Check back for official confirmation on Embiid's status closer to Thursday's tipoff.
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