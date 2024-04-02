Embiid (knee) has been upgraded to questionable and is expected to play Tuesday against the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid was initially ruled out for Tuesday's game, but he ascended to questionable a couple of hours before tipoff and is set to make his first appearance since Jan. 30. Coach Nick Nurse does expect the reigning MVP to have some restrictions during his first game back, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com, but the timing of Embiid's return should allow him to get back to 100 percent by the time the playoffs roll around, barring a setback.