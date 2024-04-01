Embiid (knee) is expected to return to action at some point this week, possibly as soon as the 76ers' next game Tuesday versus the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Embiid, who has been sidelined since Jan. 30 while recovering from left meniscus surgery, has been ramping up his activity in practice and was able to go through some five-on-five scrimmages recently with no issues. His return would provide a massive boost to the 76ers as they look to prepare for the playoffs. More clarity on Embiid's status for Tuesday's game is expected later Monday, when the 76ers will release their first injury report. Embiid's impending return will result in Mo Bamba moving to a bench role and possibly losing his spot in the rotation, as Paul Reed had been serving as the primary backup center prior to Embiid's meniscus injury.